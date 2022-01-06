No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers. Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win their fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak. Murray has a Division I-leading 24.7 points per game. Davis, who entered the night ranked third nationally in scoring, improved his average to 22.6 points per game. Iowa is 11-4 and 1-3 in the Big Ten.