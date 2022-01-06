Ten-Guins! Pens win 10th straight, 6-2 over Flyers

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins won their 10th straight game with a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each scored two goals for the Penguins. The Penguins haven’t lost since Dec. 1 against Edmonton. The Penguins won five games during the streak on the road and can at least think about the team record of 17 straight set over March-April 1993. The Penguins also won 15 straight games in March 2013 and have winning streaks of 12, 11 and 10 games in franchise history. Cam Atkinson scored his 14th goal of the season for the Flyers in the second period and Oskar Lindblom scored a power-play goal in the third.