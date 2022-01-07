Skip to Content
Connecticut prep school hockey player dies after collision

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prep school hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being run into by another player during a game. Police say the accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.  Police say a player from St. Luke’s fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a collision.  The injured player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died. The names of the players involved and the nature of the injury were not released. 

Associated Press

