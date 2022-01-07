Durant says he won’t lobby Nets’ Irving to get vaccinated

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant reiterates that he won’t lobby teammate Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated against the coronavirus so he could be eligible to play in all the Brooklyn Nets’ games. In fact, he won’t even ask his close friend why he refuses to get the shot. Durant says he’s “not about to force somebody to get a vaccine” so they can play basketball. The Nets reversed their earlier decision last month and are allowing Irving to play in road games, and he made his debut with 22 points Wednesday in a victory at Indiana.