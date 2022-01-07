HS coach serves 1-game suspension after 88-point blowout win

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut girl’s basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday night, the result of his team’s 88-point win earlier in the week that sparked a statewide debate over sportsmanship. Sacred Heart Academy coach Jason Kirck was suspended after routing Lyman Hall 92-4 on Monday night. Sacred Heart had issued a statement apologizing for Monday’s blowout, saying the game didn’t reflect the school’s values. Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka had called for consequences earlier in the week, saying an apology wasn’t enough.