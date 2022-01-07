Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves rout Thunder 135-105

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-105 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Russell made 11 of 12 field goals and 4 of 5 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder for second time in three nights. Minnesota won 98-90 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points for the Timberwolves. Lu Dort scored 18 points for the Thunder. They have lost three straight.