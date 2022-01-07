Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3. Brady Skjei had a goal and two assists, while Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast and Tony DeAngelo also scored and Steven Lorentz had two assists for Carolina, which won for the ninth time in 10 games. Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots while playing a full game for the first time in nearly three weeks. Blake Coleman and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who lost three straight for their longest stretch without a point this season. Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots while appearing in back-to-back-games for only the second time this season.