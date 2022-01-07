VanVleet’s 1st career triple-double pushes Raptors over Jazz

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, OG Anunoby scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the short-handed Jazz 122-108 on Friday night. Toronto ended Utah’s 10-game road winning streak. Pascal Siakam scored 17 points, Chris Boucher had 13, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as the Raptors extended their winning streak to five. Eric Paschall scored a career-high 29 points, Elijah Hughes had a career-best 26 and Jared Butler scored 17 for the depleted Jazz, who were without eight regulars.