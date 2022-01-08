Baffert-trained Under the Stars wins Santa Ynez Stakes

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Under the Stars won the $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes by three-quarters of a length at Santa Anita. The winner is trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Prat. The 3-year-old filly Under the Stars ran seven furlongs in 1:22.51. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, Under the Stars paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20. Under the Stars failed to earn any qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks in May because of Baffert’s ban imposed by Churchill Downs.