Broncos without starting cornerbacks against Mahomes, Chiefs

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby for their regular-season finale against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Surtain is out with a calf injury and Darby is sidelined by a shoulder ailment. It’s not an ideal situation going against Mahomes and offensive weapons such as receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie was a late scratch due to a concussion. Cam Fleming is slated to start in his place. The Chiefs will be without tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire and right tackle Lucas Niang.