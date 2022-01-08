Bruins G Rask might rejoin team without playing in minors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says goalie Tuukka Rask could rejoin the team without playing games in the minor leagues. Rask, who hasn’t played in the NHL since undergoing offseason labrum surgery on his hip, signed a professional tryout agreement with AHL Providence on Thursday. But Providence’s two games scheduled for this weekend against Lehigh Valley have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues involving the Phantoms. Cassidy says no decision has been yet. Rask is the franchise leader in wins but hasn’t played since June.