Burnley upset in FA Cup 3rd round, Olise inspires Palace

LONDON (AP) — Second-tier Huddersfield has created the first shock of the third round of the FA Cup by coming from behind to beat Premier League team Burnley 2-1. Crystal Palace survived a scare though by rallying thanks to an inspired second-half display by winger Michael Olise in a 2-1 win at second-tier Millwall. Premier League clubs enter the world’s oldest knockout competition at the third-round stage and Manchester City had no problem seeing off fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 on Friday.