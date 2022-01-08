Fangio’s future in Denver in limbo after another losing year

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio’s future with the Denver Broncos will soon be decided after Year 3 for him drew to a close with a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His tenure has been marked by questionable calls including a decision to kick a late field goal down a touchdown against Kansas City in the regular-season finale. The Chiefs ran out the clock. Fangio fell to 19-30 with Denver, which includes a 5-13 mark against the AFC West. General manager George Paton could soon make a decision whether Fangio gets a fourth season or the team goes in another direction. The Broncos have lost 13 straight to the Chiefs.