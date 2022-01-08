Georgia Southern defeats Texas-Arlington 74-73 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kamari Brown had 16 points as Georgia Southern edged past Texas-Arlington 74-73 in overtime. Tre Cobbs scored six of his 10 points in the extra period, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining. The Mavericks missed the final two shots to end the game. Javon Levi’s 3-pointer for Texas-Arlington at the end of regulation forced overtime tied at 75. Gedi Juozapaitis added 15 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore tied a career high with 33 points and had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (7-8, 3-1). Levi had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.