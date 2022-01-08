Substitute Said hits late winner as Lens beats Rennes 1-0

PARIS (AP) — Striker Wesley Said came off the bench to score a late winner as Lens beat Rennes 1-0 in the French league. Said had been on for less than 20 minutes when he neatly turned in a cross from right back Jonathan Clauss in the 88th minute. The win moves northern side Lens up to sixth place while Britanny-based Rennes is fourth before Sunday’s games. Both clubs lost their last two league games and it was a cautious first half where Lens had more possession but failed to create clear chances.