Toews’ OT goal lifts Avs over Leafs 5-4 to set home win mark

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 1:12 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 for their franchise-record 11th straight home victory. After Jack Campbell robbed Toews with a diving glove save in the third period, he beat the goaltender between the legs from the left side for his sixth goal of the season. Colorado hasn’t lost at home since Nov. 3 against Columbus and surpassed the previous team mark of 10 consecutive home wins set three times before. Auston Matthews scored twice in 33 seconds in the first period and Nick Ritchie added a goal early in the second two days after being waived to put Toronto ahead 4-1.