Williams leads No. 3 Purdue past Penn State 74-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67. Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the second half after picking up his third foul. When he did return with eight minutes remaining he scored 10 points including a bucket that restored the Boilermakers’ lead. Mason Gillis added 14 points, Sasha Stefanovic 13 and Jaden Ivey 12 for Purdue. Jalen Pickett scored 21 points with 10 assists for Penn State. Lee added 11 points and Seth Lundy and John Harrar 10 each.