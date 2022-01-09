Bills clinch AFC East title with 27-10 win over Jets

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 in a 27-10 win over the New York Jets. The Bills enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed had to await the outcome of the late game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to determine who they will host in the wild-card playoff round next weekend. The Bills limited the the Jets to 53 yards offense and four first downs. Buffalo also sacked Jets rookie Zach Wilson nine times.