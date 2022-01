OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 70-58 victory at Mississippi. Tennessee snapped the Rebels’ 13-game winning streak. The Lady Vols built a 20-point lead early in the third quarter and Ole Miss could never pull within single digits again. Alexus Dye had 17 points and Tess Darby added 13 for Tennessee. Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 26 points and nine rebounds