By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-95 on Sunday night. Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 points. The Nuggets avenged a 108-94 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 22 in Oklahoma City. Lu Dort scored 14 points for the Thunder. They have lost four straight.