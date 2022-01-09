Jump’s 21 points leads No. 2 Stanford past Gonzaga

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and No. 2 Stanford clamped down defensively to beat Gonzaga 66-50. Jump, a junior taking on a bigger role this season for the defending national champions, scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half as Stanford led most of the day in a non-conference game that was scheduled on the fly. Gonzaga agreed to the game at the last minute after Stanford’s regularly scheduled game Sunday against Oregon State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Beavers’ program.