MATCHDAY: United looks for reaction against Villa in FA Cup

By The Associated Press

Manchester United looks to bounce back from a demoralizing loss in the Premier League when it hosts Aston Villa in an FA Cup third-round match on Monday. United was beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton last week for a first loss under Ralf Rangnick that exposed problems in the squad that were apparent under his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Philippe Coutinho could make his debut for Villa after joining on loan from Barcelona. Espanyol defends a seven-game unbeaten streak at home in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Elche. In Italy, Fiorentina visits Torino in Serie A in the first match of 2022 for both clubs following coronavirus cases.