Seahawks’ Diggs carted off field; Saints’ Hill hurts foot

By The Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field with a broken leg and dislocated ankle in an emotional scene in Arizona, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill left a game against Atlanta with a left foot injury and didn’t return. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Diggs broke his right fibula and called it “a heartbreaker because everybody loves who he is.” Tyler Lockett — who described Diggs as his best friend — said he was staying in Phoenix on Sunday night to make sure Diggs had support. Diggs appeared to slip on the grass just before being blocked early in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed his leg.