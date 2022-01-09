Sevilla edges Getafe 1-0 to stay close to leader Real Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla maintained its momentum in the Spanish league with a 1-0 win over Getafe to stay close to leader Real Madrid. Rafa Mir scored the winner in the first half to move Sevilla within five points of Madrid with a game in hand. Madrid beat Valencia 4-1 at home on Saturday. It was the fifth victory in the last six matches for Sevilla. Its only setback was a home draw against Barcelona when Sevilla played most of the second half with 10 men. Getafe had stunned Madrid 1-0 in the last round and was unbeaten in six straight rounds.