Tottenham, Liverpool come from behind to avoid FA Cup upsets

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Tottenham and Liverpool came from behind to avoid being embarrassed at home by third-tier opponents in the FA Cup. A little bit of luck proved crucial Sunday in Tottenham’s third-round turnaround. Spurs’ 73rd-minute equalizer in its 3-1 win over Morecambe came when Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag that flew over everyone and into the top corner. Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added further goals in the final five minutes for Spurs. Liverpool won 4-1 against Shrewsbury but started its comeback much earlier as it equalized seven minutes after going behind in the 27th.