Brown, Tatum carry Celtics over Pacers 101-98 in OT

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams. Robert Williams III had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, including a key block in OT. The Celtics won for the fourth time in six games. Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 19 points and Lance Stephenson scored 14 but missed a potential tying 3-pointer late in OT. Indiana has lost seven of eight. Pacers scoring leader Domantas Sabonis was held to 11 points.