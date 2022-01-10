Juventus winger Federico Chiesa damages ACL, needs surgery

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus winger Federico Chiesa will undergo surgery after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. It potentially rules him out of the World Cup playoffs for Italy in March. Chiesa was hurt in Juventus’ 4-3 win over Roma in the Italian league on Sunday. Juve says Chiesa felt a “blunt trauma sprain” in his knee and had tests on Monday. The club says “it will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days.” Italy is the European champion. It hosts North Macedonia in the World Cup playoffs on March 24. Portugal is also in their four-team bracket.