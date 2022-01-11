Kriechmayr could miss Wengen downhills after positive test

VIENNA (AP) — Double world champion Vincent Kriechmayr is in danger of missing the two men’s World Cup downhills in Wengen on Friday and Saturday following a coronavirus infection. The Austrian ski team says Kriechmayr was absent from the first training Tuesday because because he was still quarantining. Kriechmayr will not be eligible to race if he also misses the second training on Wednesday. The Austrian ski team said Kriechmayr was in Austria awaiting another test result on Wednesday.