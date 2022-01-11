Not everyone seems to mind the Saudi-Pebble Beach tradeoff

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Adam Scott is no longer planning to play the Saudi International the same week as Pebble Beach. Among those still planning to go, there doesn’t seem to be much resistance to the trade-off. The PGA Tour is granting releases in exchange for playing Pebble Beach once or twice through 2025. Marc Leishman says no one is twisting arms to take appearance money in Saudi Arabia. He says Pebble isn’t the worst place to go. Meanwhile, the golf world is mourning the death of Tim Rosaforte from Alzheimer’s disease. Rosaforte was an accomplished print and television journalist.