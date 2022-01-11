Trinidad Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore killed in Texas crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — An Olympic bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago has been killed in a head-on collision in Texas. Deon Lendore was 29. Lendore was a former NCAA champion at Texas A&M and had been serving as a volunteer assistant at the school. The crash happened Monday. Texas state police say Lendore’s car crossed the center line and hit a sport-utility vehicle. Lendore ran in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics. He anchored Trinidad & Tobago to a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter relay in London in 2012. He won the NCAA 400 meters in 2014.