Women’s hockey league shifts All-Star Showcase to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Premier Hockey Federation is shifting its 2022 All-Star Showcase to Buffalo, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, which would have severely limited the number of fans being able to attend. The showcase is still scheduled to be played on Jan. 29. The PHF said Toronto will now be scheduled to host next year’s event. Buffalo is home to the Beauts, and will become the first two-time host of the event. Buffalo was home to the All-Star game of the since re-named National Women’s Hockey League in its inaugural 2015-16 season.