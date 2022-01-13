Connor Hellebuyck stops 33 shots, Jets beat Red Wings 3-0

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp scored twice in the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal in Winnipeg’s first game since a 7-1 loss in Colorado a week ago and just its fourth since Dec. 19. The Jets, who dressed six players on emergency recall, had seven postponements during that stretch. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings were shut out for the fifth time this season.