Mali’s win ratified despite African Cup game ending early

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Mali’s victory over Tunisia will stand at the African Cup of Nations despite the referee causing chaos by twice blowing the final whistle too early. The tournament’s organizing committee met late Thursday in Cameroon to ratify Mali’s 1-0 win the previous day in its second Group F match after Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe’s errors sparked chaos. While the game restarted after Sikazwe inadvertently prematurely ended it after 85 minutes, he then blew full time for good when the game reached 89 minutes and 47 seconds. The Tunisian players and coaching staff were incensed as the game ended early.