Pellington’s late jumper lifts No. 7 Arizona over Oregon St

By GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Shaina Pellington hit a foul-line jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining, lifting No. 7 Arizona to a 55-53 victory over Oregon State. Pellington, a senior guard, scored all 12 of her points in the second half as the Wildcats (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) got back on track after losing their last game at USC. Oregon State (7-4, 0-1) was valiant in defeat, playing its first game since Dec. 19 because of COVID-19 issues. The Beavers final hope went awry when the in-bounds pass at midcourt was deflected.