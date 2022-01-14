Dutch dominance in jeopardy at Olympic speedskating oval

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

The Netherlands typically dominates speedskating at the Winter Olympics. After all, it is the small country’s national sport. The Dutch won seven golds and 16 medals overall four years ago. But time the medals figure to be more evenly spread around. Host China, Japan, Canada, the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States are in mix for the podium. Even Italy could contend. The mass start returns after making its debut four years ago. Up to 24 skaters race 16 laps at the same time, leading to bumping, elbows and sometimes some of them working together to thwart the competition.