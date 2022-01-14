Embiid has 25 points and 13 rebounds, 76ers beat Celtics

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a dominating start to roll to a 111-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Embiid finished five points shy of setting a franchise record with 30 or more points in nine straight games. He remains tied with Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain for the club mark with eight in a row. The game turned on Philadelphia’s 28-2 first-quarter run. Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each added 17 to help the 76ers win for the eighth time in nine games. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum had 20 for Boston. The Celtics had won three in a row.