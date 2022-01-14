Jabari Smith, transfers have No. 4 Auburn riding hot streak

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Freshman Jabari Smith and four transfers have helped turn Auburn into one of the nation’s hottest college basketball teams. Led by the potential No. 1 NBA draft pick Smith and four other newcomers, Pearl’s fourth-ranked Tigers have been rapidly ascending the rankings during a 12-game winning streak that’s tied with Davidson for the longest current binge. It’s only one shy of the total number of Auburn victories last season entering Saturday night’s game at Mississippi. The versatile 6-foot-10, 220-pound Smith has lived up to his billing as a top-5 recruit, the highest rated signee in program history.