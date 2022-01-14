Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is reported to be back in immigration detention after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion is due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. The Australian Associated Press reported that Djokovic was back in detention. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport on Jan. 5.