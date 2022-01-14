Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup in 0-0 with Guinea

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal’s struggle to get going at the African Cup of Nations continues as it was held 0-0 by Guinea in its second group game. The result does leave both teams in good shape to qualify from Group B. The battle of Liverpool stars Sadio Mané of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea never really materialized at the Kouekong Stadium stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam. Keita did get yellow-carded for a foul on Mané. Senegal and Guinea are level on four points at the top of the group. Malawi and Zimbabwe meet later Friday in the other Group B game.