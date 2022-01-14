Skip to Content
Serbs dismayed as Djokovic’s visa again revoked in Australia

<i>Daniel Pockett/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images</i><br/>Novak Djokovic's Australian visa is revoked again. Djokovic is seen here in February 2021 in Melbourne
Getty Images
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s supporters in Serbia were dismayed after waking up to the news that the top-ranked tennis player again faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked for a second time. Australia’s immigration minister used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds. The decision comes only three days before play begins at the Australian Open. Djokovic’s lawyers appealed at a court in Melbourne. They successfully did that last week as well. Djokovic has an almost iconic status and overwhelming support in Serbia and the saga has captivated the country.

Associated Press

