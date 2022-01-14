Thuram nets 2nd half winner as 2nd-place Nice beats Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Khephren Thuram scores a second-half winner as second-placed Nice beats Nantes 2-1 at home in the French league. Nice is three points ahead of Marseille in third spot. Marseille has played two games less and faces defending champion Lille on Sunday night. Thuram is the 20-year-old son of Lilian Thuram, who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship as an outstanding right back for France. Standout forward Amine Gouiri set up Thuram in the 55th minute for a sixth assist this season. They bowed to each other and shook hands in mutual appreciation.