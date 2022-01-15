Announcers fired for mocking weight of high school athletes

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Two radio announcers calling a Maine high school girl’s basketball game have been fired after they mocked players for being overweight. The Portland Press Herald reported that the comments were made by two broadcasters on Houlton radio station WHOU-FM on Thursday during a game between teams from Central Aroostook and Easton. One commenter called two players on the court “extremely overweight,” among other comments. The radio station owner said he fired announcers Jim Carter and Steve Shaw after the broadcast. Carter says he has apologized to the players. Shaw could not be reached for comment.