De Bruyne brilliance lifts Man City 13 points clear in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League. The Belgium midfielder collected a pass deep in his own half, drove forward and found the bottom corner with a shot from just outside the area. It gave City a 12th straight win on its relentless march toward a sixth title in 11 years. Third-place Liverpool is 14 points behind with two games in hand. The goal would have given De Bruyne a certain sense of personal satisfaction. He is a former Chelsea player and was forced off with a head injury during the Champions League final loss to same opponent last season.