Northwestern holds on to beat No. 10 Michigan St 64-62

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 64-62 for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years. The Wildcats won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining. The Spartans had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season. Northwestern led by seven early in the second half and went ahead 62-57 with 2:34 left.