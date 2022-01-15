Rutgers rides Harper’s 31 points to 70-59 win over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored a career-high 31 points shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Rutgers turned it around in the second half to beat Maryland 70-59. Harper made consecutive 3s to give Rutgers a 55-51 lead and it never trailed again. The Scarlet Knights went on a 21-8 run over the final 5:16 to close it out. The Terrapins managed just 21 points in the second half. Harper alone scored 20 after the break. Eric Ayala scored 13 points for Maryland.