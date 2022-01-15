Skeleton preview: Dukurs, Bos head to Olympics with momentum

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands will likely be the favorites in the Olympic skeleton races at the Beijing Games. They were the World Cup overall champions this season. Skeleton is the headfirst sliding sport. Athletes can typically reach speeds around 80 mph, sliding with their chin just a couple inches away from the surface of the ice. Katie Uhlaender will likely be the top American hope at the Olympics. If she starts the race she will officially become her sport’s first five-time women’s Olympian.