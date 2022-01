BALTIMORE (AP) — Nendah Tarke hit from behind half court at the buzzer to lift Coppin State past Morgan State, 79-76. Isaiah Burke tie the game with a free throw with 1.5 seconds left to tie the game at 76-76, but Tarke took the in-bounds pass in traffic near the free throw line and launched the game-winner before he got to the Morgan State Bear logo at center court.