49ers LT Trent Williams active for wild-card game at Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is active for a wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys after missing the regular-season finale with an elbow injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler returned to practice Thursday after missing the 27-24 overtime victory at the Los Angeles Rams that put the 49ers in the playoffs. Williams, an All-Pro for the first time this season, sustained the injury in a Week 17 victory over Houston. There were no lingering questions about the active roster for the Cowboys.