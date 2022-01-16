Everton fires Rafa Benitez after 200 days as manager

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Rafa Benitez has been fired as Everton manager following a 2-1 loss to Norwich in the Premier League that plunged the team closer to the relegation zone. Benitez was a contentious appointment in the offseason owing to his close links with Everton’s local rival, Liverpool, for whom he was manager from 2004-10 and led to a Champions League title in 2005. Everton has won just once in the league since the end of September, with the defeat at Carrow Road leaving fans angry and the team in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone.