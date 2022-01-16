Liverpool find scoring backups to beat Brentford 3-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool found the goalscoring alternatives needed in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as their stand-ins stepped up in a 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford. Midfielder Fabinho proved an unlikely solution with his third goal in eight days with the opener just before halftime. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and substitute Takumi Minamino netted in the second half. Liverpool moved above Chelsea in second place but 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Brentford remained 10 points above the relegation zone.